James Corden and wife Julia share rare public display of affection on romantic holiday

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are enjoying spending some quality time together on holiday this week, having jetted off to Portofino, Italy. The couple looked loved-up as they held hands while walking around the Italian village, taking in the sights and stopping off to do a spot of shopping. Their trip comes just after James and Julia's rare red carpet appearance at the Tony Awards in New York at the beginning of June. The pair made quite an entrance, with James dressed in a floral-print Dolce & Gabbana suit, while Julia stunned in a silver gown with a cut-out section at the midriff, showing off her enviable abs.

James Corden and his wife Julia are soaking up the sun in Italy

It's been an exciting time for James, who revealed that he and Ruth Jones were bringing back Gavin and Stacey for a one-off Christmas special. James – who plays Smithy in the popular sitcom – told The Times that they wanted to bring the show back because they felt that they "owed it" to the beloved characters. He said: "Let's see what they’re doing. We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life's too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it. This sounds ridiculously deep, but none of us are promised tomorrow. We're here for a minute, so you have to try to do it all. I'd rather regret something than not do it."

James and his family may move back to the UK for their children's education

James will be returning to the UK to film the show – and has revealed he is considering moving back to for the sake of his children when his contract on The Late Late Show comes up for renewal in 2020. Talking to the Stagecraft podcast about his possible relocation, he said: "I have a year left on my contract. It's hard. It's so much more than just 'What do I want to do?,' We're a long way from home, my wife and I, and our children, and there are people at home that we miss deeply and we care about and they're getting older. Then there is the question of where do we educate our children and where is the best environment for them." James continued: "I think you've got to be too careful not to get into money. It can be a dangerous thing if you are using it for new creative endeavors."

