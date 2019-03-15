James Corden and Olly Murs pay heartbreaking tributes to Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite has passed away aged 18

Tributes from across the globe have been pouring in following the news of Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite's death. The One Direction star's sibling assed away at the age of 18 after suffering a suspected heart attack. Ambulances were called to her flat in west London on Wednesday afternoon after she appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, but medics were unable to save her. After the sad news broke, James Corden took to Twitter to say: "Such incredibly sad news today. You're not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson. So many people are pulling for you and your family right now x."

Olly Murs tweeted: "Absolutely heartbreaking hearing the news of Louis sister Félicité sending my love to him & all his family right now! Awful news." Fellow pop star Charlie Puth wrote: "Prayers to Louis Tomlinson. I can't imagine how hard it is right now. Love to you brother I'm so sorry and my prayers are with you." Former X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden remarked: "My heart goes out to @Louis_Tomlinson to lose a parent and a sibling is the worst thing in the world and I’m talking from experience!! Be strong mate, you have millions of people thinking of you."

Felicite - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. News of Louis' younger sister's death comes two years after their mother Johannah passed away from leukaemia. The X Factor judge was set to perform his new song, Two Of Us, written as a tribute to his mum on Comic Relief – he has since pulled out of Friday's live coverage. The lyrics included: "You’ll never know how much I miss you. The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead." Louis recently told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat that playing the song to his younger sisters Felicite, Charlotte, Daisy and Phoebe was "tough". The 27-year-old star explained: "Me as their big brother - if I can sing those words it'll hopefully help them too."

