Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood delights fans with very special message This is so sweet!

Ronnie Wood gave a rare insight backstage at the Rolling Stones tour, revealing just how much the band's fans mean to them. The star shared a photo on Instagram of a number of napkins which had messages printed on them from different fans. One read: "The Rolling Stones helped me bond with my dad when I was growing up," and another had written on it: "I remember getting into my parents' old vinyl collection when I was a kid. And the album Sticky Fingers was my favourite." Ronnie wrote in the caption: "Napkins with some of our fans quotes backstage for tonight's show." Many of Ronnie's followers were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with one writing: "Wow so cool, the love the fans have must be overwhelming at times," while another wrote: "That's really cool Ronnie, see how much you mean to us? Have a great show tonight!" A third added: "Aww, that's a really special idea."

Ronnie Wood showed the Rolling Stones' special backstage napkins

The Rolling Stones are back on the road for their No Filter world tour, having had to postpone it earlier in the year while Mick Jagger recovered from heart surgery. Mick gave a statement on Twitter in April to reassure his fans that he would be back on stage as soon as he was well enough. He wrote: "I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

MORE: First look at Sophie Turner's incredible wedding dress

The Rolling Stones are back on tour after Mick Jagger's heart surgery

READ: Sarah Ferguson marks special cause close to her and Prince Andrew's hearts

Ronnie spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his band mate and his health following Mick's surgery, and revealed how he and Keith Richards had been helping to cheer him up. He said: "Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and (his wife) Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar. That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he’s doing well." The Rolling Stones are now in the US for their nine-week tour, and were most recently on stage in Washington on Wednesday night. They will then go on to states including Texas and California, before finishing in Florida.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.