Victoria and David Beckham's children are growing up so fast – see pic What a lovely photo!

Victoria and David Beckham's children are growing up fast, as a picture on their middle son Romeo's Instagram shows. The 16-year-old posted a selfie of himself with his younger sister Harper, 8, in which both of them are smiling. Harper is pictured wearing a yellow flowered top while Romeo is sporting a red football shirt – but he wasn't representing his dad's old team Manchester United, which didn't escape the notice of some of his more eagle-eyed followers, who commented: "YOU'RE AN ARSENAL FAN?!" and "nice shirt."

READ MORE: David and Victoria Beckham organise special birthday treat for Harper

Others were more interested in the image of sibling affection, writing, "Beckham dimples," "you guys are so cute," and simply "OMG." Romeo just captioned the photo with a small heart, but he and his family often express loving sentiments toward each other on social media, especially on special occasions. On Harper's birthday last week, Romeo shared a photo of him and Harper hugging and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can't believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever."

The Beckhams have always been a close family

The couple's other children, Cruz, 14 and Brooklyn, 20, also posted kind messages. Cruz wrote, "HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl. Have an amazing day Harper," while Brooklyn wrote, "Happy birthday to the best sister ever xx I love you harper so much. Have the best day ever."

David also joined in the lovefest, adding: "What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up... Happy Birthday to my pretty lady ... You're smile melts all our hearts. #HarperSeven," and tagging the other members of his family.

David watched women's World Cup football with his mum and daughter

RELATED: The Victoria Beckham pyjama outfit two VERY famous sisters-in-law love

Victoria and David, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this month, always prioritise time with their family but they've also both been very busy with work ventures recently. He is starting a media production company that will produce films and TV shows, while she will launch a beauty range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in the autumn.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.