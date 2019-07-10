Harper Beckham celebrates 8th birthday in style - see the tributes from her brothers Happy Birthday Harper!

There's no denying that Harper Beckham is loved by her three older brothers, so much so that the trio - Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham - have led the sweet birthday tributes to the youngest member of the Beckham household! The only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham turned eight on Wednesday, and her older brothers made sure she was honoured in spectacular style. Romeo, 16, shared a gorgeous Instagram snap of the two, alongside this caption: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can't believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever."

Cruz, 14, posted a photo of his sister playing the electric guitar. "HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl. Have an amazing day Harper," he wrote, while Brooklyn gushed: "Happy birthday to the best sister ever xx I love you harper so much. Have the best day ever." Doting dad David remarked: "What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up... Happy Birthday to my pretty lady ... You're smile melts all our hearts. #HarperSeven. @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Harper is the youngest of the Beckham clan, and has since gone on to become a fashionista in her own right. David and Victoria delighted fans across the globe when they announced the arrival of little Harper Seven back in July 2011. "Baby Harper is the most beautiful baby girl I have ever seen," the former Spice Girl tweeted at the time. "I have fallen in love all over again. We feel so blessed and the boys love their baby sister so much."

In 2017, fashion designer Victoria briefly opened up about her relationship with her little girl. Speaking about one her of collections with InStyle magazine, the star gushed: "You really get a sense of the relationship between Harper and me. This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things, Very honest. Very me."

