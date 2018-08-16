David Beckham carries Romeo and Harper on his shoulders in sweet holiday pool snap Dad goals!

The Beckham family are enjoying a beautiful family holiday in Bali this summer, and Victoria couldn't resist posting an adorable snap of her family having fun in the pool – and husband David showing off his impressive strength! The sweet photo of all four children and their dad shows David carrying his second eldest Romeo on his shoulders, with Harper perched on top. Brooklyn, 19, also joins in with brother Cruz on his own shoulders – as well as reaching up to support his little sister by holding her hand. Harper can't seem to stop giggling!

Victoria shared the gorgeous pool snap on Thursday

Victoria captioned the snap, "Love my babies… kisses from us all x VB." Her fans were of course quick to send their best wishes on the adorable family photograph – with one replying: "I love this! Family is everything," and another writing: "The most important thing in the world... happy and healthy children... Beautiful family Victoria."

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham enjoy very romantic evening together on holiday

Loading the player...

Another noticed that Harper had a particularly strong grip on big brother Romeo's head, commenting, "The fact that Harper is pulling the hair for grip is hilarious!"

The trip to Indonesia is the family's third holiday of the summer. They have enjoyed plenty of activities, including a traditional cooking lesson which Victoria posted on her Instagram Stories. "Cooking lesson in Bali! Harper loves to cook! (She gets it from me!!)" she jokingly captioned a clip of the seven-year-old learning how to marinate some prawns.

The Beckhams have been enjoying their Bali break

In July, the Beckhams also travelled to Montenegro, where they stayed at the small island and five-star hotel resort of Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva, which offers stunning sea views and privacy away from the public eye. They then travelled on to their "second home" of Los Angeles, where they spent some time with their friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay and their children. They briefly returned to the UK before their Bali trip. No wonder Victoria revealed they were feeling jet lagged!

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows Harper the Spice World movie – and her reaction is priceless