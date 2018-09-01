David Beckham celebrates son Romeo's 16th birthday - by teaching him how to shave! Dad goals!

Romeo Beckham celebrated his 16th birthday on Saturday – and dad David couldn't resist taking to Instagram to send his love to his second-eldest. In the sweet photo tribute, the footballer can be seen showing Romeo how to shave! "I cannot believe my little man is 16 years old... Happy birthday big boy you are so special and I love you so much x @romeobeckham," he wrote in the caption. Fans adored the candid snap, of course, with one commenting: "That is so cute! He’s excited to shave his mustache. Happiest birthday!"

Image: Instagram @davidbeckham

Mum Victoria also posted her own birthday message to Romeo on Saturday morning – sharing a happy holiday shot from the family's recent trip to Bali. "Happy Birthday Romeo! Can’t believe our baby is 16 today!!! We all love you so so much xxx," she wrote alongside the photograph.

One fan reminisced in reply to the mother-of-four: "I remember the day my son was born, the same day, a nurse came into my room and asked me if I was going to call him Romeo, I asked why and she told me about your boy being born a few hours prior... Happy 16th Birthday Romeo."

Romeo kicked off his birthday celebrations earlier in the week, having been treated to a celebratory meal by his godparents, Elton John and David Furnish, during a holiday in the south of France. The couple accompanied the Beckhams to a fancy restaurant on Wednesday night, where Romeo was presented with a show-stopper of a birthday cake complete with a giant sparkler as he was serenaded by a group of waiters.

Victoria shared a video from their evening on Instagram, which showed Romeo beaming as everyone sang happy birthday to him, while Elton tapped on the table, and his dad David sang along smiling – now that's a star-studded sweet 16!