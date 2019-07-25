Lorraine Kelly shares rare photo of her parents on milestone wedding anniversary Congratulations to the couple!

Lorraine Kelly has posted a heartfelt message to her parents, John and Anne, on their 60th wedding anniversary. Sharing an Instagram snap of the happy couple on Thursday, the breakfast TV presenter wrote: "Happy 60th diamond anniversary to my mum and dad. Looking good. Thanks for everything xxx."

Many of Lorraine's followers were quick to comment, with some even remarking on the likeness between mother and daughter. "Gosh you look like your mum xx," wrote one fan, while another added: "Can see where you get your good genes from!! Congrats to your mum and dad xx." One other follower said: "Oh my goodness you're like your mum." A fourth post read: "Good grief, they look good. No worries for you when you get older." Another fan added: WOW. They both look fabulous. Congratulations to you all."

Lorraine's parents were teenagers when they welcomed her into the world. In 2014, the TV star told The Guardian: "Mum was unmarried when she got pregnant with me, and Granny Mac, my formidable maternal grandmother, wanted her to have me down south before giving me up." She added: "Dad refused because he was very much in love with Mum, and they married four months before I was born. They were just teenagers and I can't imagine how they coped."

Opening up about her close bond with her mum, Lorraine revealed: "Mum and I are very close and speak all the time. She watches me on television every day and if she'd had more opportunities she would have made a great journalist because she asks really good questions. When I told her I was interviewing Joan Collins, she said, "Make sure you ask her this and this ...". If I'm talking to anyone while I'm presenting, it's Mum."

