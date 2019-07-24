Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds stuns in £120 red floral dress in Downing Street We're going to see a lot more of Carrie

Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrived at No. 10 Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon looking chic in a floral summer midi dress. The former PR chief, who has been dating Boris for 18 months, waited for Britain's new Prime Minister to address the media in Downing Street. Looking camera-ready, Carrie chose a beautiful summery dress by well-known brand Ghost for the occasion. We had a quick look online and found her exact outfit on the store's website for £120. It's currently available to buy in sizes XXS to XL, with XS having sold out. We're sure the dress will sell out fast.

We're about to see a lot more of Conservationist Carrie, who is expected to move into 10 Downing Street this weekend as Boris takes on the immense task of leading the country. Carrie seems to have taken to her role already, choosing the perfect dress for her first appearance as the PM's partner. She got her beauty look spot on, wearing her blonde hair in a sleek down look.

Carrie is the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds and one of the newspaper's lawyers Josephine Mcaffee. Her career background includes a stint in PR at Bloomberg for their Vibrant Oceans programme, as well as campaigning for ocean and marine welfare. She passionate about fighting plastic pollution, is also patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, which seeks to help advance farm animal welfare.

Carrie and Boris' relationship came to light after Boris announced his separation from his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler, the father of his four children, in September 2018. Marina cited infidelity as the reason for their marriage breakdown.

