Princess Eugenie celebrates Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's relationship milestone The former couple married on 23 July, 1986

Princess Eugenie made sure she celebrated her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding anniversary with a sweet post. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 29-year-old royal shared two throwback pictures from their wedding day, which took place on 23 July 1986. "Who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary," she said in the caption. Although the post comes a day late, Eugenie explained: "I'm a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together."

Sarah and Andrew have remained great friends since their divorce in 1996

Prince Andrew and Sarah, who are also parents to Princess Beatrice, first met as childhood playmates and later became reacquainted at a Royal Ascot party. Despite their divorce in 1996, the former couple have remained great friends, and even live together in the Royal Lodge in Windsor. This year, they have attended more public events together, most recently to Royal Ascot and the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

Sarah, 59, has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health-wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.