Lisa Riley posts heartbreaking message in honour of mum's 7th death anniversary The Coronation Street star's mum passed away after a battle with cancer

Lisa Riley has shared a heartfelt post of her late mother, Cath Riley, on the seventh anniversary of her death. The Coronation Street star's mother sadly lost her battle with breast cancer back in 2012. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday morning, the 43-year-old actress posted a throwback picture with her mum when she was a child, and in the caption, she wrote: "Seven years ago TODAY, my beloved mum Cath, she unfortunately lost her battle with cancer...

"My angel whilst she was alive and so humbly was my world and my confidant, but MOSTLY in the TRUE meaning of the word, my everything," she added. "Left earth for heaven, to become my angel, now no longer by my side, but giving me strength to carry on... well try to!!!" Detailing her daily grief, Lisa explained: "The pain and the hurt I feel is a strong today as it was when she feel asleep, when I am surrounded by situations and others telling me 'it will get easier'... yet it doesn't…

"More scenarios happen, where you want them there to witness, and for me personally more tears come, yet I find a way of constantly hiding it, behind the smile she blessed me with, her radiating smile lives with me for ALWAYS." Turning her attention to those also suffering from a loss, Lisa concluded: "For everyone going through DAILY grief, I really do hope that this photo of my mums BEAUTIFUL smile will help you, as much as it FOREVER helps me. They say the number seven has deep rooted meaning, I wait to see and feel the LOVE and LUCK my beloved mum will pass to me... MY MUM, MY ANGEL, MY ALWAYS." [sic]

Since her mother's tragic passing, Lisa has changed her lifestyle in a bid to reduce her own risk of developing the disease. The former Emmerdale star has shed 12 stone by following a healthy diet and exercise routine, as well as giving up alcohol. Her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Robin Windsor previously told HELLO! he was on hand to offer advice with Lisa's lifestyle changes, saying her mother's death and father's diabetes diagnosis prompted Lisa to slim down.

