Lisa Riley pays rare tribute to partner Al on special milestone - take a look here

Congratulations are in order as Lisa Riley and her fiancé Al are celebrating five years together! The former Emmerdale actress took to her social media pages on Tuesday to share a gushing post about their milestone. In the caption, she wrote: "I LOVE YOU....my life is complete. You make me smile each and every day. I am richer having you in my life." The Loose Women panellist added: "Today is our day!!! #love #anniversary #soulmate #blessed #happiness." Lisa has been with her partner for a while now, but they only went public with their relationship in 2017.

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post sweet messages underneath, with Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara writing: "Awwwww! Happy anniversary!! Love you!!" One follower said: "To find your soul mate is everything." A third post read: "Happy Anniversary to you and your love, here's to many more happy and healthy year's together xxxx." Another fan added: "Congratulations to you both xxx."

Lisa confirmed her engagement to Al in May 2018. At the time, she shared lovely snap of her diamond ring and told her followers: "Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true....I have got engaged...my soul mate and best mate and love of my life." She continued: "Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me....we have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together...zero fuss, just firmed our togetherness, and got sick of having to keep switching fingers with my ring seriously over the moon!!! Thanks for your messages."

Lisa Riley got engaged to Al last year

Although Lisa keeps her love life private, the soap star has previously revealed what she is looking forward to on her big day. When asked if she has set a date , the TV star told HELLO! in July 2018: "No and I've said that - I don't even know why it's interesting. No, we don't have a date whatsoever and I don't think we would tell… we would just sort of like disappear." When it comes to the dress, Lisa reveals she wants it to reflect on her "kooky" style, and has a certain royal wedding moment in mind when it comes to wearing it too. "I like the idea of the Pippa Middleton bum dress because I work so hard on my bum. So if I WAS to think about a dress... if there was a sort of visualisation, then the fact that I spend my life in squat to keep my Pippa Middleton [bum] up - that would be the case."

