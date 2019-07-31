Friends star Courteney Cox sends heartfelt message to Jennifer Aniston following tragic news Jennifer has had a very sad week...

Courteney Cox has been there for her best friend Jennifer Aniston this week, following the death of her beloved rescue dog Dolly. The sad news was announced by Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux on Monday, who paid a heartfelt tribute to their four-legged friend on Instagram. Courteney was one of the first people to send a message of support, writing: "We love you Dolly." Many other celebrities also sent their support to the former couple, including Orlando Bloom, who wrote: "RIP beauty." Justin had shared a number of photos, both of Dolly and at the pet's funeral service. In one of the pictures, Jennifer and Justin can be seen holding hands as they pay their respects to Dolly. Justin wrote alongside the photos: "Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle.. our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family."

Courteney Cox supported Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux following Dolly's death

The Girl on the Train star, who is a passionate supporter of rescue dogs, appeared heartbroken by the news, going on to add a quote from George Vest in his Instagram post. He wrote: "The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death." He concluded by writing: "Rest In Peace Dolly" and encouraging fans to "#adoptdontshop #rescuedog". Jennifer and Justin, who split in 2018 after two years of marriage, had shared custody of their dogs. After an amicable divorce, they described themselves as "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship".

Jennifer and Justin reunited to throw a funeral for their beloved rescue dog

Along with Justin, Courteney will be there for Jennifer following Dolly's death. The pair first met in 1995 when the first episode of Friends aired, and have remained the best of friends ever since. Jennifer is godmother to Courteney's daughter, and the pair have been there for each other throughout the good and bad times. Jennifer previously opened up about their friendship during an interview with More magazine. She said of Courteney: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

