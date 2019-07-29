Jennifer Aniston reunites with ex-husband Justin Theroux for heartbreaking reason Their pet dog passed away last week

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux put their past behind them as they reunited to mourn the death of their "most loyal family member". The former couple, who split in 2018, came together to say goodbye to their dog, Dolly A, holding a spiritual ceremony for their beloved pooch.

Justin shared the sad news on Instagram, posting a selection of images of the pair bidding farewell to their German Shepherd. He wrote: “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. (Wolf emoji, Love heart emoji) She was surrounded by her entire family."

Within his touching tribute, The Girl on the Train star followed a photo of Dolly in the snowy mountains with a snap of him and Jennifer holding hands and resting them on their much-loved pet. The moving pictures also show Jennifer and Justin gently wrapping Dolly in a blanket, covered in colourful flowers and petals as the sun set.

Justin, who is a passionate supporter of rescue dogs, appeared heartbroken by the news, going on to add a quote from George Vest in his Instagram post. He wrote: "The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death." He concluded by writing: "Rest In Peace Dolly" and encouraging fans to "#adoptdontshop #rescuedog".

Jennifer and Justin, who split in 2018 after two years of marriage, had shared custody of their dogs. After an amicable divorce, they described themselves as "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship".