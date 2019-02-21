Friends star Courteney Cox opens up about terrifying experience at Jennifer Aniston's birthday party The Friends co-stars have remained close friends since the show ended

Courteney Cox has spoken out about the terrifying emergency landing Jennifer Aniston's private plane was forced to make while they were travelling to Mexico for the Friends star's 50th birthday celebrations. The pair were going to Cabo San Lucas when the plane experienced problems with the landing gear, and Courteney opened up about her fears for their safety. Speaking to Extra, she said: "I'm not afraid of flying at all, my dad was a pilot, but I was really scared because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang. I was like 'Oh that sounds like we should probably check that tire.'" She added: "I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land."

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston's plane had to do an emergency landing

Luckily, the landing proved to be smooth in the end, but while they were still up in the air, Courteney messaged her teenage daughter Coco, 14, and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid. The mum-of-one said: "I sent a little text to Coco, 'I love you.' I didn’t say why, and to Johnny. I told him everything that was going on and I FaceTimed him after." Courteney was one of Jennifer's close friends who had joined her for her milestone birthday, and she said that a few had clubbed together to get her a selection of gifts. "A bunch of us got her a pottery wheel and lessons, even though she's a great artist, and a table – a big, beautiful antiques table," Courteney revealed.

Courteney texted her daughter Coco while she was on the plane

Courteney and Jennifer first met in 1995 when the first episode of Friends aired, and have remained the best of friends ever since. Jennifer is godmother to Courteney's daughter, and the pair have been there for each other throughout the good and bad times. Jennifer previously opened up about their friendship during an interview with More magazine. She said of Courteney: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

