Strictly winner Stacey Dooley encourages boyfriend Kevin Clifton's incredible new talent

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton has proved himself to be as good at singing as he is dancing throughout his time playing Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages. And now, the pro dancer is even finding the time to record new music in the studio – something his girlfriend Stacey Dooley is only too impressed with. The documentary maker sent the pro a sweet encouraging message after he shared on Instagram footage of himself in the recording studio to reveal a preview of his work. He wrote: "Dancing in the daytime, singing in the night time. Recording last night with my boy @thatleongarner and his band." Stacey was one of the first to respond to the clip, choosing to post three star emojis to show her appreciation. Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton also responded by simply writing: "Amazing!!!"

Stacey Dooley was seriously impressed with Kevin Clifton's singing

Kevin and Stacey got together after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, where their chemistry was apparent to many viewers. Because they went on and won the competition, it is expected that they will appear on the opening show to dance together again. The pair's romance was first revealed in March by Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, who gave a series of tell-all interviews to the media. Stacey was forced to address the news story, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

Kevin and Stacey met after being partnered on Strictly Come Dancing

Since then, Stacey and Kevin have made a conscious effort to keep their romance private. Stacey previously opened up about their relationship to The Guardian, explaining: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy." She continued: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds... What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky."

Karen Clifton, Kevin's ex-wife, has also commented on their relationship, telling FUBER Radio: "I don’t really know anything about that. When we go in [to rehearsals] we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he's happy."

