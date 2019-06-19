Strictly's Karen Clifton officially drops Kevin's surname following split Karen Hauer is back!

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton has officially dropped her ex-husband Kevin Clifton's surname on Instagram. The Strictly pro is now using the handle @karenhauer after she hinted a change was coming just a few days ago when her profile listed her by her former name. The dancer was professionally known as Karen Hauer until she married Kevin in 2015 – her first husband was Matthew Hauer, who she split from in 2009 – but it appears she will now be using her previous name going forward.

Karen's Twitter account has always been @Karen_Hauer, but her visible name read Karen Clifton until recently. Karen and Kevin have been amicably separated for over a year now, and both are happily in new relationships. Karen is loved-up with new beau David Webb and often posts sweet snaps from their life together, while Kevin is in a relationship with his previous Strictly partner Stacey Dooley – who helped Kevin win his first ever series in 2018 after he made it to the final four times previously.

Karen and her new beau looked the picture of bliss on Tuesday evening when they were spotted with their arms around each other after a night out at the theatre. The 37-year-old couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she left the Young Vic Theatre with David, after watching a performance of Bronx Gothic.

Karen and David look so happy

Meanwhile, Kevin and Stacey have sparked engagement rumours after the journalist was spotted with a delicate engagement band on her wedding finger. In newly released pictures, obtained by The Mirror, the Strictly stars were seen looking more loved-up than ever during a low-key romantic stroll through London's Notting Hill on Sunday. Although the pair are yet to break their silence on the latest pictures, there's no denying that their relationship has gone from strength to strength since confirming their romance in April.

