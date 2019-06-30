Strictly star Kevin Clifton shares sweet photo of him and Stacey Dooley The pair have kept quiet about their romance

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is dating his former dancer partner Stacey Dooley, and while the couple are yet to confirm their relationship, they have done nothing to deny it either. And over the weekend, Kevin paid a subtle tribute to his girlfriend after he re-posted an Instagram Story from his Strictly co-star Graziano Di Prima. The post featured a giant poster from costume makers DSI London, which had a photo of Stacey and Kevin just after winning the show. It read: "We make dancewear for champions." Kevin and Stacey grew close during their time together in the competition, but news of their relationship didn't come out until a few months later.

Strictly star Kevin Clifton shared a photo of himself and Stacey Dooley on Instagram Stories

The first fans heard about Stacey and Kevin's romance was from Stacey's ex-boyfriend, Sam Tucknott. The personal trainer gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press in March. The couple have since been pictured together looking loved-up Kevin recently made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

Stacey and Kevin won the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey and Kevin took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key stroll around London in May. The stars, who won last year's series of Strictly, were unable to keep their eyes off each other and smiled widely as they made their way along the street. Stacey, 32, and Kevin, 36, have only been pictured together a handful of times since news of their romance broke. But this latest appearance was certainly the most tactile.

Kevin has also been very defensive of Stacey – who came under fire following a backlash over her Comic Relief trip to Africa earlier in the year, where she was forced to stick up for herself when MP David Lammy reacted to the photos of her visit, and branding her a "white saviour." On Twitter, Kevin replied to several critics to show support for Stacey, and most recently during a trip to the Sheffield Doc/Fest, he did so again after one guest mentioned the controversial topic during a question and answer session.

