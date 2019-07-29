Stacey Dooley finally addresses romance with 'amazing' boyfriend Kevin Clifton The Strictly winners confirmed their relationship earlier this year

Stacey Dooley has opened up about her romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton for the very first time. The 32-year-old documentary maker, who won last year's series of Strictly, started dating Kevin after they were paired up on the BBC show; they confirmed their romance a short while after Stacey's ex Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in March. Although they have remained quiet, the journalist told The Guardian this week: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy.

"That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds," she explained. However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she commented. Stacey split from personal trainer Sam after five years together following her Strictly victory.

After Sam's explosive interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

Meanwhile, last week, Kevin was also asked about Stacey during his interview with Ruth Langsford on This Morning. Discussing his upcoming tour with his sister, Joanne Clifton, the pro dancer remained coy after Ruth enquired about the couple's romance. "Yes, yes all good! All good," he said, later joking: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Before this relationship, Kevin, 36, was previously married to fellow Strictly professional dancer Karen Clifton, but they split in 2018 after three years of marriage.

