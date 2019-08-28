Martin Lewis warns people about false adverts using his face and name Keep an eye out…

Martin Lewis has reached out to fans and called on the public to help him spot false adverts wrongly using his name and face. The founder of MoneySavingExpert.com warned his Twitter followers that some adverts and sponsored posts have been doing the rounds on Facebook, with his name associated to them.

"Hello everyone! AAARGH I need your help. There's again a huge raft of scam ads/sponsored posts for bitcoin trader or 'Martin's secret trick to make money' - with my name/image all over Facebook. If u see them pls report em asap. GRRRRR," Martin tweeted.

The 47-year-old was famously involved in a legal battle with Facebook after the social media platform ran a series of ads, falsely claiming that Martin backed various investment schemes. The consumer campaigner chose to settle out of court in January 2019, in return for Facebook to introduce a scam ads reporting button.

Facebook was also ordered to give £3m to Citizens Advice, a network of independent charities which gives free, confidential information and advice to assist people with money, legal, consumer and other problems. Martin is a big supporter of the organisation and donated £1m to them in 2015.

At the time, Martin said: "The amount being donated to set up the Citizens Advice scams action project is far above anything I could've won had I succeeded in a court. The aim of my campaigning lawsuit was always to stop scam ads and to help those who have fallen victim to them. What we're announcing today does that at a far bigger scale than I could've hoped for."

When one Twitter follower replied to Martin's post on Wednesday that he shouldn't have "dropped the legal battle", Martin retorted: "I didn't drop the case, I settled for £3m to set up an anti-scam charity and a unique UK report scam ads button and dedicated team. Likely the biggest ever UK defamation settlement If I'd gone to court and IF I'd won, I may've got £50k for me and no system change."

