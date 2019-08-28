Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tuck into £15 Sunday roast with baby Archie at local pub They were enjoying the bank holiday sunshine

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting to know their local surroundings, having moved to Windsor in April. And over the bank holiday weekend, the royals were spotted enjoying a low-key lunch at their local pub, The Rose & Crown in Winkfield village, which is a ten-minute drive away from Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan, who were joined by baby Archie, tucked into a £15 Sunday roast, the Sun reports. The Duke enjoyed a couple of pints of beers during the two-hour visit while Meghan appeared to stick to water. The royals sat inside and went largely unnoticed by fellow customers, apart from one couple who revealed that Meghan cradled her three-month-old, who was as good as gold throughout the meal.

The fellow diners, a 53-year-old businessman and his girlfriend, went on to reveal that Harry and Meghan were joined by another person at the table, perhaps their private secretary, and were watched over by two protection officers. Staff clearly knew who they were but kept the service low-key, and indicated to the couple that Harry and Meghan had been there before. The report added that the royals chatted away and were laughing a lot, like any other couple.

Baby Archie was born in May

Harry and Meghan are back in the UK having spent part of the summer abroad. The family rang in the Duchess' 38th birthday in Ibiza in early August, followed by a short break in Nice where they were guests of Elton John and David Furnish in the musician's lavish villa. Meanwhile, the Sussexes are also expected to travel to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen, who usually stays in Scotland until early October. This will be baby Archie's first trip to the Scottish Highlands.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted landing back in England at Norwich airport, following their stay in Balmoral. William and Kate were pictured disembarking the plane with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and their children's nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo.

