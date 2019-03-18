This Morning's Martin Lewis reveals how his daughter made him emotional This is so sweet

This Morning's money expert Martin Lewis transformed into Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat on Saturday night as he took part in ITV's All Star Musicals. Martin bravely admitted ahead of his performance that he doesn’t normally listen to music and never sings, but was doing it for his six-year-old daughter Sapphire. Martin said: "This is so not me, but since my little girl likes musicals, she asked me to do it, and I love her." Overcome with emotion after getting praised by the judging panel, including Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton and West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas – Martin reflected on his daughter's words, telling the audience: "She said 'Dad, I'll still love you even if you get zero.'"

Martin Lewis shares daughter Sapphire with wife Lara Lewington

Martin came away from the competition with a respectable 12 points, and received a standing ovation from the judges. His wife, Lara Lewington, also sang his praises on Twitter. She wrote: "Priceless, so proud of my hubby @MartinSLewis on All Star Musical tonight. Five stars from me and Sapphire (our 6-year-old he did it for). Any dream will do." Viewers at home were also full of compliments for Martin, with one writing: "Good on Martin for giving it a go for his daughter, smashed it!" while another said: "Aww @MartinSLewis has me in tears the beautiful words he said about his daughter. Loved your performance Martin." On Monday's This Morning, the Money Saving Expert founder was praised again – this time by former Joseph Phillip Schofield. The former theatre star told Martin that he was "very proud" of him.

Martin impressed fans with his singing abilities

Last week, doting dad Martin shared the cutest moment that happened with Sapphire after he picked her up from school. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote: "Just surprised mini MSE by picking her up from school, something I can rarely do. She looked up, saw me, and said in the most beautiful, unaffected, unprompted way, 'My wish came true!' I don't think anyone will ever say anything nicer to me in my whole life." Ahead of his appearance on All Star Musicals, Martin said of his daughter's influence: "I've said no to lots of TV talent show type programmes. Yet my little girl loves musicals, and so I’ve been watching them with her; and when I mentioned that I’d been asked to do All Star Musicals, she got very excited. And I love my little girl, and I love a challenge. So I'm going to try and take my vocal chords to places they've never been before!"

