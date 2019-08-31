Orlando Bloom 'caught speeding' by police in Los Angeles - details Oh no!

Orlando Bloom was reportedly caught speeding on Friday night. According to reports, the star was pulled over as he zoomed through a quiet Los Angeles neighbourhood with his son, and was driving at speeds of more than 60MPH in a 20MPH zone. The incident is believed to have taken place in Beverley Hills, and Orlando was zipping about in his luxurious Porsche. Police reportedly pulled him over and the actor cooperated fully, although no further details have been revealed.

It's been a hectic summer for Orlando, who has been jetting across the globe to promote his new Amazon series, Carnival Row. Both he and co-star Cara Delevingne caught up with HELLO! recently to talk about their exciting new venture, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about what it's like to work on a TV show. Orlando said: "What I have learnt from my first time working in a TV space is that shows find their feet and we have navigated that quite well."

Orlando and fiancee Katy Perry at the Carnival Row premiere

Orlando plays the character of Rycroft Philostrate in Carnival Row, a human detective who embarks on a dangerous love affair with a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss, played by Cara Delevingne.

MORE: Orlando Bloom opens up about change in acting career

Cara Delevingne has been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps with her fans

MORE: The sweet way Katy Perry has been supporting fiancé Orlando Bloom

Orlando also told HELLO!: "I think the opportunity to be a part of a show that leans into a very interesting social commentary that we are living through today. There is no original IP to this show, it's just the original brainchild of our show's creator Travis Beacham and I think that liberates it and unpacks it and addresses things that are relevant and important in the world today and things that sometimes people don't want to talk about like fear, the idea that terror is surrounding and that's opposed on us really by power. With fantasy there is also a great love story and a great detective drama within it."

If you haven't already tuned into Carnival Row, make sure you do!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.