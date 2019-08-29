The sweet way Katy Perry has been supporting fiancé Orlando Bloom This is so lovely!

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are couple goals! While the actor had to travel around Europe and endure freezing cold climates while filming Carnival Row, his fiancée made sure to show her support. On Wednesday night at the TV show's London premiere, actor Ariyon Bakara opened up to HELLO! about working with Orlando, and revealed that Katy had come to visit him on set. "Yes she did [go on set]. I was excited. I wanted to sing. I just thought I would have an audition - but I didn't!" he joked. He added: "I worked most my scenes with Orlando, I have known him for some time and he is a real professional to work with. We are great friends, we have great fun, so our relationship was quite easy to recreate onscreen." Ariyon was also quick to praise the rest of the cast and crew on set. "I really enjoyed working with costume, the makeup team and the hair team. Sometimes we don't recognise their work but on this job it's all over it which makes this job really easy."

Katy Perry went to visit Orlando Bloom on set while filming Carnival Row

MORE: Madonna shares rare photo of twin daughters on their birthday

Katy was also at the US premiere of Carnival Row - in which Orlando plays the role of Rycroft Philostrate - a human detecive - who has a dangerous affair with a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss, played by Cara Delevingne. Now that filming is over, Orlando will have time to help the singer with wedding planning. The Pirates of the Carribean actor proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day. The singer recently opened up about the incredible way Orlando popped the question. She told Capital Radio's Ronan Kemp: "It was Valentine's Day, and I had to work that day. I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant because, when I get a pass, I just want to just like stuff my face with pasta. So, I get there and he's clean-shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah, something is going down.'"

Orlando at the London premiere of Carnival Row

READ: Victoria Beckham pays sweet tribute to daughter Harper during family holiday

She was then asked if she suspected a proposal, to which she replied: "Well, I mean, he was letting me... we were ordering everything, and I’m like, who is this person? He must have been so nervous. And then I got on a helicopter, and then he asked me to marry him. And then we landed on this building, and went downstairs and my family and friends were there and like the most flowers… the most flowers you've ever seen. It's like when Kanye does that for Kim, you're like, 'Oh my god!' And I was like, 'Oh my god!' Anyway, it's great, he's great. I love him very much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.