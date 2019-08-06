Orlando Bloom reveals how he and Katy Perry first bonded over a cheeseburger A shared love...

Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry may be cruising around the Balearic Islands on their superyacht, but they first bonded over something far less glamorous: a cheeseburger. The lovebirds met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016, where, after being famished, Katy had a box of her favourite In-N-Out burgers delivered to the table.

"I love the Golden Globes, it's always one of the most fun events of the year," Orlando reminisced. "But I think it's fair to say that, during the event, there's more alcohol than food, so you can get a little hungry out there." And when Katy gets hungry, he affectionately added, there's usually just one answer: a cheeseburger.

The pair locked eyes at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016

"Denzel Washington was sitting at the same table, and I didn't know who had ordered the burgers. I just saw a box of them arrive in front of him," said Orlando. "So I walked over to Denzel and said: 'Hey man, could I have a burger, please? I'm so hungry.' So Denzel counts up the burgers: 'Okay, we have ten of them; yeah, sure, fine.' And I saw Katy – I'd met her a couple of times but didn't know her well – and gave her a wink, and that was that."

The next time the British actor locked eyes on his now fiancée was from the stage. "I look out into the audience and… she's sitting right there, and I was, like: 'Wow!' I'm thinking: 'You know, Katy Perry looks really amazing.' I was definitely thinking: 'Hmmm.'"

Orlando and Katy announced their engagement on Valentine's Day

The Lord of the Rings actor is all too aware of the uncertainty of relationships in the modern world. Both Orlando, 42, and Katy, 34, have failed marriages behind them, but as he points out, neither is a teenager. "We're both old enough – or certainly, I feel old enough – and I think we're both wise enough that we understand that the odds are sort of stacked against us in any relationship, right? So, we know you have to do the work to enjoy the spoils of war, as it were – that's as important for us as it is for anyone else, and that's what we're doing."

He added: "It's always the little things that add up – writing a note, showing appreciation, making the person feel that you care, that you see what they're doing and appreciate it. That you're trying to make them feel safe and connected and grounded. That's something we both try to do for each other."

