Amanda Holden leaps out of a plane in awe-inspiring fundraising attempt

Amanda Holden has taken her fabulousness to new heights! The Britain's Got Talent star jumped out of a plane on Tuesday with her mother Judy, 69, her sister Debbie and 17-year-old Charlotte Hatton – who sadly lost her mum to cancer. Amanda and co's daredevil stunt took place in Brackley, and all funds raised are being donated to Global’s Make Some Noise campaign – which helps to make the lives of disadvantaged children across the UK better.

Since the tragic death of her mother, Charlotte has been helped by a charity called Holding on Letting Go, which has been supported by the funds raised by Global’s Make Some Noise. Charlotte said that her mother had always wanted to leap from a plane, but never got the chance.

Amanda shared a video of her skydive on Instagram

Amanda spoke frankly about her experience, saying: "I’m going to be honest with you and say that I found an overwhelming sense of calm as we went up in the plane. It felt like the most incredible experience and a dream come true and real box ticked. The guys who looked after us were so calm and collected and all of us were in great spirits flying up into the sky it felt very serene when the doors open and I had absolutely no worries about just jumping out."

Amanda even managed to look glam in her jumpsuit!

The 48-year-old added: "My mum, sister and I all shouted that we loved each other. Once we were strapped to our tandem man it was difficult physically to turn around. On take-off, we started singing 10 green bottles. I volunteered to go first because I didn’t really want to watch anyone else jump out and get put off to be honest. It felt like nothing. I felt like an alien. And kept questioning why my fear didn’t kick in. I think it was because of the excellent instructors and the fact that the whole thing was for such a good cause.

"Just before I stepped out I held onto Charlotte’s hand and said to her - your mummy would be so proud. This is the closest to heaven that you will get. I know she’s looking down on you. She is one of the most feisty fearless young women I have met. To be so open and honest about the difficulties she has had and talking so brilliantly about grief has been a real eye-opener. I know that we will stay in touch beyond this sky jump."

Amanda shared a video of her eventful day in the skies to her Instagram page and fans were taken aback with the mother-of-two's bravery. One gushed: "I'm so proud of the two of you Amanda and Charlotte that was a fantastic thing to do you. It was so moving to watch," and another added: "You are all amazing. Well done."

To donate to Global’s Make Some Noise you can give £10, £20 or £30 by texting AMANDA10, AMANDA20 or AMANDA30 to 70766. Alternatively, visit heart.co.uk.

