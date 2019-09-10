Amanda Holden's nautical Zara top has Instagram fans in a frenzy Trust us, you are going to love this Zara blouse...

As much as we love Amanda Holden's ultra glam, Britain's Got Talent outfits, we can't help but get really excited when she wears high street buys. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old decided to wear a nautical striped top from high street store Zara. The £25.99 cropped number had a surplice neckline, puff sleeves and a built-in belt with metal buckle that ad serious blingy detail. The BGT star teamed the fancy top with skinny dark denim jeans and funky high heels. What a glamour-puss! The mother-of-two blow-dried her hair straight and wore dark smokey eye makeup.

It's not surprising that the TV star has taken to wearing tight trousers recently; after all, in June she was awarded Rear of the Year 2019! According to The Mirror, the blonde beauty amassed almost 12,000 votes.

According to Rear Of The Year organiser Tony Edwards, Amanda won because her rear end is in proportion with her body. "She has a particularly shapely, well-toned and, above all, proportionate and understated rear. It is a contrast to the somewhat exaggerated, fake, cosmetic look for bottoms, recently imported from the USA."

What's the secret behind her now infamous derriere? Well, the mum of two refuses to diet. Telling the Mail Online in 2018, she said: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet." Exercise is important to Amanda too; running and yoga are her favourite activities, a great mix of cardio and stretching. "I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out," she told the publication.

