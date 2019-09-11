Amanda Holden WOWS in pink polka dots at BGC charity day The Britain's Got Talent judge goes girly...

Fresh from her Sky Dive earlier that day, Amanda Holden joined Abbey Clancy, Katherine Jenkins and Cheryl at BGC charity day in London on Wednesday afternoon. The Britain's Got Talent judge helped answer phones at in the fundraiser, which is held annually at the BGC Partners Canary Wharf office to commemorate the September 11 terrorist attacks. Dressed to impress, Amanda decided to wear a peplum pink polka dot top and matching pencil skirt by Hasan Hejazi, which you can pre-order. The top comes in at £145 and the skirt costs £135. Leaving her accessories at home, the ITV favourite wore a pair of pink strappy sandals.

Amanda looked pretty in pink polka dots at BGC charity day

Recently, the BGT star has received criticism for some of her risque outfits on the show. But refreshingly, she doesn't feel the pressure to conform.

PRE ORDER: Top, £145, and Skirt, £135, Hasan Hejazi

Telling the Daily Mail, she explained: "I dress to feel confident. I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing. My children don’t bat an eyelid at what I wear and love borrowing my clothes. Of course, I have fun on Britain’s Got Talent – it’s the perfect opportunity to take risks. Times have changed and I don’t feel anyone should feel pressure to dress for your age. It’s all about body positivity and feeling good. Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels." High five Amanda, we couldn't agree more.

She added: "I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day. If you feel good in what you’re wearing then you’ll shine brightly. It really is as simple as that."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.