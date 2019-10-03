Peter Andre sends fans into meltdown with throwback snap The Mysterious Girl singer posted a photo of himself in the 90s

Peter Andre sent his fans into a frenzy on Thursday night after posting a topless throwback snap of himself in Los Angeles. The picture was taken during the 90s, and the dad-of-four's fans struggled to contain their excitement and stormed the comment section of the 46-year-old's post, writing things like: "You beautiful Greek God," "That's the best photo of you ever," and simply "PHWOAR." One of Pete's followers even admitted: "Ah, this was all over my bedroom wall. First love."

It's full steam ahead for the doting dad in the coming months. In September, the Mysterious Girl singer made the exciting announcement that he's going to be making his own coffee. His new brand will be called Coffee by Andre, and the star added that the project has been a whole three years in the making. Pete announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Coffee By Andre coming soon. 3 years in the making. The machines, the beans and all the in-betweens. Subscribe now on www.coffeebyandre.com #coffeebyandre #coffee."

His fans were delighted with the news. One replied: "Owwwww I need to taste this espresso! Italian coffee addict here." Another said: "Good luck with the new adventure. Looks yummy."

Opening up about his business, he told new! magazine: "Over the past few years we’ve been working on my coffee business. Anyone who knows me knows I’m a coffee fanatic, so I’m excited to announce we’ll be launching Coffee by Andre very soon."

He added: "It’s something my family and I know a lot about – and we want to bring the perfect flat white and espresso to your home. We’ll be launching machines, our own blend of beans and everything that goes with it. I'm determined to show everyone who doesn’t already know why coffee is so good. And for those of you who do know, get ready!"

