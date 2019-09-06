Peter Andre offers rare glimpse into married life with wife Emily MacDonagh – and it's hilarious You guys!

Peter Andre has shared a hilarious series of photographs of himself larking around with his gorgeous wife Emily MacDonagh. In the snaps, the father-of-four and his wife are pictured in fancy dress, with the singer wearing a bright pink curly wig and Emily opting for a Viking's hat. Peter, 46, was all smiles in the picture, whereas 30-year-old Emily pulled a series of silly faces – and somehow managed to still look gorgeous!

Many of Peter's fans replied gleefully to his post, and lots were taken aback by Emily's beauty. One wrote: "Emily is so naturally beautiful," and another added: "So very pleased you found your happy ever after. You have such a good soul, Emily is such a gem. True love captured right there, simply adorable!"

Pete and Emily appear to be having a blast

It's been a big week on social media for the Mysterious Girl singer, Tuesday marked one of the first times that Pete has shared a photo of his son Theo's face! He and Emily are very protective of their two young children, Amelia and Theo, but that didn't stop him uploading a holiday snap of two-year-old Theo splashing about in the waves during the family's holiday in Cyprus. "Love our Cyprus so much. Brotherly love @officialjunior_andre," the dad-of-four wrote, as big brother Junior kept a watchful eye on his little brother.

Pete shared lots of pictures and videos of his family on holiday

Once again, fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one follower writing: "Just beautiful," and another posting, "J and his mini-me." A third even went as far as to say: "Junior looks like a great brother. I'm sure they will grow up into fine men like you Pete." How sweet!

