Peter Andre's son Junior insults him on social media - details Peter Andre shared the video on Instagram

Peter Andre is known for sharing hilarious videos of his children on Instagram, but the latest one of his 14-year-old son Junior will really leave you in stitches. On Monday night Pete uploaded a video of his talented son rapping, but things quickly went south when quick-witted Junior decided to make his popstar dad the butt of the joke. Junior called his dad a "one-hit wonder" much to the delight of step-mum Emily Macdonagh, 30, who could be heard sniggering in the background.

Junior rapped: "We got Princess Bisto gravy, you put that with the chicken stock and make it go crazy. Oh yeah baby, I like it every day. Look at me, horses eat hay, yay." Junior then hilariously added: "Peter Andre, who? Oh yeah him, the one-hit-wonder. Stevie Wonder yeah." It's then that Emily bursts into laughter while 46-year-old Pete asks his son: "You what?"

Junior rapping

Pete addressed Junior's jab in the video's caption, writing: "Now let me explain… I've had three number ones… but J wanted to freestyle, so erm… Anyway, I guess you need to follow him now 'cos he got me good."

Pete looking adorable when he was a kid

Fans were absolutely delighted with the video, and were quick to commend Junior's musical talent. One replied to the video by saying: "This is amazing! What a little legend!" Another added: "What an amazing boy! He is definitely your double Pete."

Pete has had a busy week. On Monday he marked the beginning of the new school year by drawing attention to an anti-bullying campaign that he's working on, The Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Programme #Back2School campaign. Peter shared a childhood photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: "My #Back2School advice is: Always be you, be brave, speak out, be yourself. Don't change and don't let anyone change you because school is the best time of your life and you shouldn't let anyone stop you from being who you are. Don’t be a bystander. If you see someone being bullied, reach out and support them!"

Keep up the good work, Pete.

