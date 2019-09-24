Peter Andre reveals exciting news: 'Three years in the making' Pete will be helping fans wake up with his new venture…

Peter Andre has revealed an exciting new business venture – he's making his very own coffee! The singer shared his new career path with his fans on Instagram, revealing that his new brand, aptly named Coffee by Andre, has been three years in the making. But it's not just coffee beans on offer, as the dad-of-four has also launched his very own coffee machines. Sharing a video snippet of his new range of beans and machines at work, he captioned the upload: "Coffee By Andre coming soon. Three years in the making. The machines, the beans, and all the in-betweens. Subscribe now on www.coffeebyandre.com."

Fans of the Mysterious Girl singer quickly commended Peter on his exciting new project, with one writing: "Owwwww I need to taste this espresso! Italian coffee addict here." Another said: "Good luck with the new adventure. Looks yummy." Opening up about his business, he told new! magazine: "Over the past few years we’ve been working on my coffee business. Anyone who knows me knows I’m a coffee fanatic, so I’m excited to announce we’ll be launching Coffee by Andre very soon."

An exciting new venture for Peter

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones questions Kelvin Fletcher's future on the show

He added: "It’s something my family and I know a lot about – and we want to bring the perfect flat white and espresso to your home. We’ll be launching machines, our own blend of beans and everything that goes with it. I'm determined to show everyone who doesn’t already know why coffee is so good. And for those of you who do know, get ready!"

Coffee By Andre is coming soon

READ: The One Show has been cancelled - find out why

Peter is no stranger to the world of caffeine having previously owned his very own coffee shop, The New York Coffee Club in Brighton, which was in business between 2011 and 2016.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.