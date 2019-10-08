Alesha Dixon parties with Simon Cowell on his 60th birthday just weeks after giving birth Alesha Dixon was glowing at the Nobu bash

Simon Cowell celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday and hosted a lavish dinner at Malibu hotspot Nobu. Of course, many famous faces were in attendance, from Alesha Dixon to Terri Seymour and even Sean Penn – who was photographed leaving the restaurant. Simon's guest of honour, though, was no doubt his adorable five-year-old son Eric, who was in attendance with mum Lauren Silverman – Simon's girlfriend – and Lauren's son Adam, 13.

The music industry mogul was spotted leaving his birthday dinner later on in the evening clutching a bottle of red wine and a number of cigarette packets. The X Factor star seemed to be in high spirits, and even stopped to chat to fans outside the swanky restaurant – accepting a bottle of wine from one.

Simon's five-year-old son Eric was also in attendance

Alesha arrived at the star-studded bash decked out in a gorgeous black dress complete with plunging neckline, and her husband Azuka Ononye wasn't far from her side. The Scandalous singer's glamourous outing comes just weeks after she gave birth to a daughter on 20 August. The mum-of-two took to Instagram to officially announce the news on Monday, revealing that she had named her Anaya. Sharing a sweet snap of her new baby girl, Alesha wrote: "Anaya Safiya born 20.08.197 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet."

Alesha confirmed the birth of her second daughter on Monday

Anaya is Alesha's second child with her husband, former backing dancer Azuka. The couple, who have known each other for more than 10 years and were married in 2017, confirmed the birth of daughter Azura on Alesha's 35th birthday in 2013. Alesha's second pregnancy, meanwhile, was announced by Ant and Dec live on the season 10 final of Britain's Got Talent in June this year.

