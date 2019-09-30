Ant and Dec's incredible act of kindness to BGT's warm-up man Ian Royce took to Twitter to thank the TV favourites

Ant and Dec are among the stars to have donated money to help pay for rehab for Ian Royce, the warm-up act on shows including Britain's Got Talent and X Factor. Ian himself took to Twitter to thank the double act in two separate messages: "Thank you Ant for your generous donation for getting me well. Amazing @antanddec," he wrote, followed by: "Thank you Dec as well for your donation Love you @antanddec." Ian, 50, is a regular act for a number of ITV shows, such as Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and The Jonathan Ross Show.

Ian Royce works as a warm-up act on a number of ITV shows

According to the GoFundMe page set up by his friend James Mace, the comic has struggled with alcoholism and subsequently suffered a brain injury. "Our good friend Ian Royce (Roycey) is in desperate need of our help," the page reads. "He is an alcoholic and has taken his first steps by admitting so. Ian is currently being treated for a brain injury that he received whilst under the influence." The campaign aims to raise £20,000 so that Ian can embark on a 28-day programme at The Priory in London, and continue treatment for his brain injury.

The donations include two anonymous pledges of £2,500 – believed to be Ant and Dec. Simon Cowell and Olly Murs have also given money to help Ian, with the latter donating £2,000 and writing: "Roycey! Stay strong my friend! I'll be seeing you soon! X" It comes after Robbie Williams also offered to help pay for treatment costs. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Robbie wrote: "Mate I'm happy to pay for your rehab, consider it done. Just be well – we're all rooting for you x."