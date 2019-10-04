Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has given birth to baby number two The former Strictly judge was pictured without her bump

Alesha Dixon has reportedly given birth. The Mis-Teeq star was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday in a black crop top and no baby bump. The singer - who is currently stateside filming America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell – had a notably flatter stomach during her outing, sparking speculation that she had recently welcomed her second child with husband Azuka Ononye. Alesha has yet to make an announcement publicly, and is already back to work. The Strictly star was last pictured with her bump over the summer in July.

In May, the 40-year-old surprised the entire nation when she announced that she was expecting baby number two live on air during Britain's Got Talent. Presenters Ant and Dec were the ones to break the news at the beginning of the show, by signing a Morecambe and Wise-style opener, dropping in the pregnancy announcement. With the camera panning to Alesha afterwards, the star revealed she was over the moon to be carrying her second baby. The doting mum later showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black dress.

Alesha shared this gorgeous snap of her bump in July

The new arrival is Alesha's second child with husband Azuka Ononye. The couple, who have known each other for more than 10 years and married in 2017, welcomed daughter Azura Sienna in 2013. Alesha's pregnancy announcement was a surprise to fans as just last year the star admitted she thought she was too old to have another child.

MORE: Britain's Got Talent past 'winners': Where are they now?

Alesha and Azura have been married for more than 10 years

MORE: Where are the Strictly Come Dancing winners now?

Speaking to You magazine the Scandalous singer explained: "I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky. The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be."