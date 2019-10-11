Kristina Rihanoff reveals the ONE way she would return to Strictly Come Dancing Kristina Rihanoff left Strictly in 2015

Kristina Rihanoff is having a busy time at the moment! Not only is she raising her gorgeous baby girl Milena and enjoying time with her family; her husband Ben Cohen and his 12-year-old daughters, Harriette and Isabelle,but she is also rehearsing for her new show, Dance to the Music. The show, which will be begin touring in January 2020, will see Kristina team up with Jake Quickenden for a fabulous performance suitable for all of the family. Indeed, it sounds like the former Strictly Come Dancing star wouldn't have the time to return to the popular dancing series, but revealed the one thing that would persuade her to return, should the opportunity present itself.

Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "I think if the opportunity presented, I'd love to do like a Christmas special. You know, Christmas special, Children in Need... I'll probably be going onto It Takes Two and doing some commentating on the show so, yeah it's always going to be my kind of, very much, like my favourite environment and favourite show. It's just impossible to do a job like that nowadays for sort of, five, six months of intense work and being away from the family."

Speaking about whether she missed the show, she continued: "I miss Strictly and I will always be a very big fan of the show, you know to have wonderful eight years. But [when] you become a mum and you just grow with the change and you want different things and so on. The show is always going to be my favourite one to watch, it's going to be incredible to see the new cast and new dancers and see what they do. I guess what I miss the most is literally the group dances because that's what I love doing more than anything on the show, it's very different kind of, to when I joined ... it's always going to be the best and the biggest show on TV there's no doubt about it."

Kicking off in Horsham on January 11th, the Dance to the Music UK Tour 2020 will take in more than 40 dates nationwide, before finishing up in Peterborough on March 2nd. For more information or to book tickets directly from the theatre near you. dancetothemusictour.com