Former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff on her future wedding plans with Ben Cohen

Kristina Rihanoff has opened up about her desire to marry her long-term boyfriend Ben Cohen. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the former Strictly star admitted that the couple don't have any plans for now, but it could happen in the future. "You know what? We don't have the time and we don't have the energy right now, but it will probably be in a couple of years." The mother-of-one added: "We'll get to it when it all calms down. Hopefully we'll gather the family around and it'll happen."

Kristina, 41, and Ben, 40, share a daughter Mila, who turns three this month. The retired rugby player is also the proud father of twins Harriet and Isabelle, 11, from his previous marriage. The three girls are "besotted with each other", said Ben, adding: "It's amazing when you see them together. They live for one another and they're best mates. My girls are my everything."

"Ben is the best dad in the world," said Kristina. "Mila is such a daddy's girl and she's always on the go. She doesn't stop. She goes to rugby class, and also to dance and yoga with me. She's a very active girl."

The Russian dancer credits Ben with bringing love and security to her life after they met in 2013, when they were partnered together on Strictly. Their next joint venture has just seen the couple open a new family wellbeing centre, Soo Yoga, in Ben's hometown of Northampton. The site has seven studios offering fitness and dance classes as well treatments, a meditation room, a creche and a cafe.

"We had a baby and now we're having another one," Kristina teased, adding: "I'll be teaching dance and yoga, up to six classes a day, including with children. Mila's always in my classes, too. She knows the poses and breathing exercises." Ben revealed: "I'll be doing circuit training a couple of times a week. I really hope dads come down with their children."

