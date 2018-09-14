Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff gives boyfriend Ben Cohen an impressive birthday gift

Former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff has given her boyfriend, rugby player Ben Cohen, a Rolls Royce for his 40th birthday! OK, so it’s a Rolls Royce in cake form, but it still looks super impressive. Kristina had promised her rugby star boyfriend a classic car for his big day, and she delivered in her own unique way. Kristina shared a photo of the brilliant cake on Twitter, writing alongside it: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most incredible person I know and the love of my life @RugbyBenCohen ! I promised to give you are Rolls Royce so enjoy it ! #birthday #love” Fans have replied complimenting Kristina on her thoughtful gesture, along with their well wishes for Ben’s milestone birthday, with one writing: “Amazing cake Kristina, happy birthday Ben!”

Kristina Rihanoff shares a photo of Ben Cohen's special cake

Kristina and Ben started a relationship after being paired together on Strictly in 2013. The 40-year-old professional dancer left the BBC One show in 2015 and she now has two-year-old daughter Mila with Ben. She opened up about motherhood in her HELLO! Online Blog earlier this year, revealing: “The first week was hard. She wasn't happy, she was crying and when I would leave her, I felt terrible and felt like my heart was squeezing. I thought, 'I can't leave her there!' But then she settled and now she's really happy and really likes it. She goes straight to the garden to play with other babies. She's still settling into her feeding time at the nursery, but overall she's really loving it."

Although Kristina and Ben only came in eighth place during their time on Strictly, they have proved that they were big winners when it came to love. The launch show for this year’s competition aired on Saturday 8 September, and the first live show is set to kick things off on Saturday 22! This year’s sports personalities taking part are cricketer Graeme Swann and Paralympian Lauren Steadman.

