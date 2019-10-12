Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals sadness over son Bowie's hair transformation Charley Webb plays Debbie Dingle on the soap

Emmerdale's Charley Webb has revealed that she doesn't like having to cut her three-year-old son Bowie's gorgeous blonde locks. Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actress shared a GIF of little Bowie walking into the hairdressers, adding the caption: "So excited to get his hair cut. Mummy not so much." It must be hard to watch those golden tresses drop to the ground!

Little Bowie is certainly no stranger to the hairdressers. In September, the doting mum-of-three took her three-year-old son for another trim, again sharing the adorable moment on Instagram. The Debbie Dingle actress shared a photo of the pair sitting in the salon chairs getting their hair washed, and wrote in the caption: "Like mother, like son."

Charley shared the sweet GIF on Instagram

Many of Charley's famous friends commented on the snap. Katie Hill, who plays her on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale, wrote: "Omg this picture is too cute," while former Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy, who played Tricia Dingle in the show, wrote: "This is the best picture!"

MORE: Emmerdale actress Charley Webb shares rare glimpse inside her home

Charley gave birth to her third child in July

MORE: 8 real-life Emmerdale couples who found love and married in the Dales

Charley, who is married to her co-star Matthew Wolfenden, has been spending quality time with her children over the past few months during her maternity leave from Emmerdale. The actress gave birth to her third son, Ace Gene, at the end of July, and has been sharing her post-partum journey on social media. Charley is also mum to eight-year-old Buster.

Charley announced her third pregnancy back in February and the couple married in 2018 with their Emmerdale co-star Lucy Pargeter acting as a bridesmaid.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.