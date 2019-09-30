Emmerdale star Charley Webb takes son Bowie to hairdressers for pamper day The Debbie Dingle actress is a doting mum to three sons who she shares with co-star Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale star Charley Webb enjoyed some serious pamper time with her three-year-old son Bowie over the weekend after taking him to the hairdressers for a trim. The Debbie Dingle actress shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the pair sitting in the salon chairs getting their hair washed, and wrote in the caption: "Like mother, like son." Many of Charley's famous friends took to commenting on the sweet snap, with Katie Hill, who plays her on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale, writing: "Omg this picture is too cute," while former Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy, who played Tricia Dingle in the show, wrote: "This is the best picture!" Many of Charley's fans were also quick to observe just how much Bowie looked like his famous mum, with one writing: "He looks so like you," while another added: "Your double!"

Emmerdale star Charley Webb took her son Bowie to the hairdressers for a spot of pampering

Charley, who is married to her co-star Matthew Wolfenden - has been spending quality time with her children over the past few months during her maternity leave from Emmerdale. The actress gave birth to her third son, Ace Gene, at the end of July, and has been sharing her post partum journey on social media. Charley is also mum to eight-year-old Buster. Recently, the soap star was visited by her co-star Katie, who gets on well with the entire family. Charley shared a sweet video of Katie and Buster singing a rendition of of Eddie Vedder's track Tonight You Belong To Me.

Charley is a doting mum to three sons

Charley is a doting mum but was forced to defend her decision to keep her sons' hair long after getting a lot of comments from fellow parents on social media, who had told her that they should get their hair cut. The mother-of-three shared a gorgeous photo of Buster wearing a T-shirt reading: "Long hair. Don't care, boy," to accompany her message, which read: "I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. ‘Why don’t you cut it?’ Or, ‘they look like girls’. The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it."

The star continued: "I absolutely don't feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives. Don't let my kids' hair worry you. I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do. But try keeping it to yourself, it’s not important to us what you think of how our kids look. Or how we look. Or their names or whatever it is you might want to comment on. I was always taught, if you’ve got nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Try practicing it peeps. There's enough awful stuff in the world without being mean to each other. They’ve got another T-shirt that says, I'm a boy, I’ve just got better hair than you. True dat."

