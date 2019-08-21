Emmerdale star Charley Webb talks frankly about the weird way her new baby has affected her hair Weird hair, don't care!

We love it when stars are frank about their experiences with motherhood, and Emmerdale actress Charley Webb is just one of many brave showbiz mums talking about the way their body has changed during pregnancy – or in this case – her hair. Charley announced that her tresses have been much greasier since giving birth to her third child with husband Matthew Wolfenden in July, and took to her Instagram stories to ask her followers if any of them have had a similar experience.

The actress – who plays Debbe Dingle - wrote: "Anyone else's hair gone weird after having a bambino? Every time I wash it it's greasy. Driving me mad. Anything I can use to help it?" We'd start by bulk-buying dry shampoo, Charley! You can never have too much dry shampoo.

Charley hasn't revealed the name of her new baby yet

This isn't the first time Charley has opened up about the struggles of motherhood since welcoming her latest bundle of joy into the world. Initially, the Emmerdale star was struggling to breastfeed her new son, so she decided to invest in an Elvie breast pump that she told her fans was "amazing". She added: "This is genuinely amazing. For anyone that wants to try and breastfeed/already is. Making my pumping so much easier." Thanks for the tip, Charley!

Charley's nine-year-old son Buster is every inch the fashionista!

Although Charley and her co-star husband announced that their new tot had arrived safely in July, they still haven’t revealed the name or gender of the newborn. Charley and Matthew are already parents to Buster, nine, and Bowie, three, so we can't wait to find out what name they come up with for the newest addition to the Wenn-Wolf family!

