Emmerdale actress Charley Webb shares rare glimpse inside her home

Charley Webb has shared a rare glimpse into her home and the 31-year-old mum-of-three certainly knows how to make a room pop. In the snap, shared on Instagram, a snippet of her front room can be seen. The Emmerdale star has complimented her chicly neutral colour scheme – think ash grey walls, carpet and armchair – with bursts of colour including a black and white, zig-zag beanbag and bright green and pink puzzle rug.

But the star of the show is Charley's comfy looking armchair, which she says: "saved my back while feeding." The soap star gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, in July, so we imagine Charley and baby Ace have been making the most of the rocking chair, which the 31-year-old revealed was from Gaia Baby Nursey and it costs £474.90 and comes complete with a footstool.

Charley shared the snap of her home on Instagram

The description notes that the oak grey set are: "generously sized", perfect for creating "a cosy place for bedtime stories" and will "add a contemporary feel to any nursery or living space."

Charley gave birth to little Ace over the summer

Breastfeeding can be notoriously tough on mum's backs, so it's good to know that the mother-of-three has avoided any uncomfortable aches and pains. Aside from proper support such as a comfortable armchair like Charley's, other ways to avoid getting a sore back while breastfeeding include laying down to nurse, placing a pillow on your lap for your baby to rest on and even drinking more water – not only does your body lose fluids during nursing but dehydration is known to thin out the discs that cushion the spine's vertebrae, so it's important to stay as hydrated as possible.

