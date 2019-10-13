Jane Seymour reveals how Michael Douglas didn't recognise her in new role The actress stars in the The Kominsky Method, out on Netflix on 25 October

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview for HELLO! magazine from her home in Malibu, 68-year-old Jane Seymour has revealed that she needs to convince producers that she can be "old and gnarly" for a role. "They said they checked my Instagram and I look too young… I'll take all my make-up off and they’ll see I can do 'old' quite well!" The actress, artist and entrepreneur who looks much younger than her years adds, "My intention is to age as gracefully as I can." The exclusive photoshoot took place in the home Jane almost lost in the devastating wildfires. "Mercifully, we were among the lucky ones," she says. "My gardener and my neighbour stayed behind when they were supposed to evacuate – we had fire hydrants so they were able to save my home. They actually saved the entire block. We’re so very grateful to them."

Jane Seymour spoke to HELLO! from her home in Malibu

Jane, who has been married four times, describes her current partner, British film director David Green, as "wonderful" but she doesn't see a fifth trip up the aisle. "At the moment I don’t see any reason to get married again. I’ve been there, done that. And I’m very happy," she tells HELLO!

She reveals she is on "good terms" with her four ex-husbands. "We’re all friendly. I’ve learnt to value what was good about the relationship, and if I’ve loved someone then there was a reason for it. And I’m in a very good place now." Jane reveals she follows a regime of Pilates, gyrotonics, walking and light weightlifting, and says she’s a "total foodie" – but her diet is a junk-free zone. "I try to stay away from sugar and fried food. I very rarely eat meat. I eat what I grow in my garden. Fresh fruits and vegetables are my favourite thing in the world." A "naughty night" for Jane entails "a handful of pistachios, two pieces of very dark chocolate and a glass of wine. For me, that ticks off all the things. And I do have an addiction to Maltesers. People send them over to me but, thankfully, they rarely travel well."

Jane will soon be seen in Netflix’s acclaimed The Kominsky Method (launching on 25 October) with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. "I wear a short grey wig and I look so different that Michael didn’t recognise me. He said: 'Hello, my name’s Michael,' and I replied: 'I know – it’s Jane, and you’ve known me for 40 years!'" "Inside, I’m 20 years old," she says. "I was way too serious when I was that age. I've found my 20-year-old alter ego, it just happens to be in this body. But that’s okay. I’m having fun and I love it."

