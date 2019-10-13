Victoria Beckham reveals she's stressed as she shares rare video from inside her family home The former Spice Girl lives in London with husband David Beckham and their four children

Victoria Beckham wasn't having a very good day on Saturday – and many of her fans were able to relate! The former Spice Girl was getting ready for a trip abroad but was struggling to know what to pack. On Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four shared a video from inside her family home in London, where she panned in on the piles of clothes on the floor in her bedroom. Speaking behind the camera, she said: "So I am trying to pack for a trip and I was just wondering does packing really, really stress anyone else out? Look at the state of this room!" In a second video, Victoria updated her fans on her progress a few hours later. She said: "Okay, I am nearly there, almost packed. It's taken me such a long time. It's always good to have a few options even if you are only going for a couple of days."

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse inside her London home

As she will be going away for a few days, Victoria enjoyed an evening with her children on Saturday, while husband David Beckham was abroad on a work trip. While she didn't give too much away, it looked as if the doting mum had taken them out for dinner, as she shared a photo of a table cloth and some colouring pencils on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Date night with my babies." Victoria and David are often having to spend time away from their children at work, but make sure that there is always one parent at home with them.

The doting mum later enjoyed spending quality time with her children

The celebrity couple are incredibly close to all their children and want to make sure that they grow up with the same family values that they had during their own upbringings. Victoria recently opened up about the lessons she teaches her children during an interview with Glamour. She also revealed that in particular, she is telling Harper just how important it is to be kind to others, having experienced bullying as a child. She said: "The fact I can talk to Harper about that [her bullying experience] and how girls should be kind to girls.. really I use my own experiences and share that."

David and Victoria Beckham are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

David and Victoria also want to make sure that their children are kept grounded, despite their parents' global fame and their privileged lifestyle. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

