Strictly star Michelle Visage shares rare photo of her daughters as she pays sweet tribute to them The RuPaul's Drag Race judge is a doting mum to teenage girls Lillie and Lola

Michelle Visage is currently impressing the judges and viewers at home with her dance moves on Strictly Come Dancing, and while she is having a great time competing in the BBC One show, she is missing her daughters back in the USA. On Tuesday, the doting mum shared a sweet photo of her teenage girls Lillie, 19, and Lola, 16, on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Missing my angels sooo much," alongside the hashtag: "Luckiest mum ever." The RuPaul's Drag Race judge's fans were quick to comment on her post, with one writing: "How beautiful are they!" while another wrote: "Gorgeous girls like their mama." A third added: "Get them over to the UK to watch you on Strictly. We have the best shopping."

Strictly star Michelle Visage shared a rare photo of her two daughters on Instagram

The 51-year-old shares her daughters with husband David Case, who she met at a party after being& introduced by a mutual friend. The pair tied the knot at a private ceremony in 1997, and celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in June. To mark the special occasion, the TV personality shared a sweet throwback photo of them both on a date night, and captioned it: "This was a date night. I was at a club gig for my job on @1035ktu and he wanted to come along to see what I did at night. A week later we were engaged. Today is our 22nd anniversary and I have no idea where the time went, however, I know where my boobs went! To my love @jaxspenser thanks for the years and the hard yards you’ve put in (figuratively AND literally) I wouldn’t want to do this thing called love with anyone else. HAPPY 22ND."

Michelle is partnered with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice

Michelle and David are incredibly close to their daughters and have been extremely supportive of Lillie in particular, who has battled with anxiety and depression during her teenage years, as well as suicidal thoughts. Lillie appeared on podcast RuPaul: What's The Tee? with her mum in September 2018 where she opened up about her mental health and how after taking antidepressants she is now feeling in a much better place. She has now gone off to university. Lola also appeared on the podcast at the beginning of the episode, where she opened up about her upbringing, revealing that Michelle and David were keen for their children to have a magical childhood and went all out for celebrations such as Easter and Christmas.

