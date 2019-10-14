Kate Garraway jokingly reveals she was 'shocked' and 'outraged' at Anton du Beke's Strictly comments Kate Garraway and Anton du Beke were partnered together in 2007

When your former Strictly partner throws shade at you live on TV, you're bound to feel a little bitter. So when Anton du Beke made clear his partner Emma Barton would be better than any other celebrity he had danced with on the show, we were not surprised his past partners would feel a bit upset - one of them being Kate Garraway. "I was absolutely outraged by Anton saying Emma was better than all of his past partners," the Good Morning Britain presenter told HELLO!

"Surely when we scored two for the Paso Doble that's going to be a high point in any professional dancer's career. It's shocking!" she joked, before adding: "Emma is clearly going to be amazing and I really hope this year is Anton's year because he so deserves it."

Kate was speaking to HELLO! as she performed in five West End shows in just one day for charity – proving she can indeed make it as a performer. She started her marathon challenge as a cocktail-maker in BIG The Musical, before featuring as a parent in the finale of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock The Musical and being serenaded by dancer 'Manny' in Magic Mike Live. She then joined Joe Sugg and the cast of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre and took to the stage as a wedding guest in MAMMA MIA! - all to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise. "I've always wanted to do School of Rock and I would be on MAMMA MIA! every night of the week if I could," she told us, adding: "Magic Mike has its own unique draw."

MORE: See the Good Morning Britain hosts' wedding photos – from Ben Shephard to Piers Morgan

Kate's parents were watching her on the big day, but due to the fast nature of her performances, she decided it would be best if they watched just one. "I was whizzing between shows on a motorbike. My dad is 85 and my mum is 78 – so we had to just pick one," she explained.

READ: Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway shares a peek inside her family home

And after ruling out Magic Mike, Kate decided Mamma Mia! would be the best option for her parents. "They were there in the audience, absolutely loving the show and very proud of me I think. They were also really moved because they think it is an incredible cause." So will Kate be swapping her day job for the bright lights and big stage? "I'm going to leave my phone on tonight just in case any theatre agents call, as I would jack in this presenting lark and come straight to the stage in a heartbeat," she said after her day of shows. "I'd love to do more on the West End stage, but I suppose the challenge will be to find something I can do that basically doesn't need singing, dancing or acting but allows me to carry on living the dream."