Katya Jones teases new Strictly Come Dancing couple in hilarious photo

Katya Jones is known for her goofy sense of humour, and on Tuesday she certainly had fans laughing as she teased there was a new Strictly Come Dancing couple to look out for. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a photo of her celebrity dance partner Mike Bushell tangoing with none other than TV star Ruth Langsford.

Katya and Mike were on Loose Women to talk about their Strictly journey so far, but panellist Ruth, who competed in the BBC One dance show with Anton du Beke in 2017, couldn't resist having a twirl backstage. Ruth posted the original Boomerang video on her Instagram page before Katya regrammed it with the cheeky caption: "Look who's here!! Watch out! New couple."

During the show, BBC presenter Mike revealed that he had already lost a stone since he began training. "I like my food, my wine and my beer," he shared. "It just shows how good dancing is for you. Dancing is transforming. I'm standing up straight, I have a different posture – we are a nation of looking down at our mobile phones…"

Katya, 30, was also asked about her now-infamous fall during the couple's live performance on Saturday – and the cruel remarks that followed suggesting she was drunk. "In the dance hall, it's such a normal thing [to fall over]," she explained. "I just wanted him to carry on – that's all I cared about." Shown a clip of her falling over for a second time, in front of Claudia Winkleman, the dancer confirmed she had done that on purpose for comic effect, adding: "See, that's how good my acting skills are!"

While Katya has been paired with Mike this year, her ex-husband Neil Jones, who she separated from at the end of the summer, has been given his first celebrity dance partner this year – footballer Alex Scott. The exes have remained on good terms though, as Katya revealed: "He's just brilliant. It was dancing that brought us together, and so we are always helping each other."

