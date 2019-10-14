Ruth Langsford shares adorable video of her mum dancing to Strictly star Anton du Beke's music Anton du Beke will approve!

Ruth Langsford has joked that her mum Joan should become Anton du Beke's next dancing partner on Strictly Come Dancing. The This Morning and Loose Women host took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a heartwarming video of her 87-year-old mother showing off her dance skills to one of Anton's songs. "What do you think @mrantondubeke… your partner for @bbcstrictly next year? MUCH better than her daughter," teased Ruth.

The presenter's celebrity friends rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with Saira Khan writing: "Love her and bless her! Joy." Amanda Holden remarked: "Stepping out!! In the kitchen [love heart emoji]." Even Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas approved, saying: "Adorable."

Just last week, Ruth stunned fans with her mum's dancing. She posted another clip showing off her moves at a 60th wedding anniversary, and in the caption the proud daughter gushed: "Go Mum! Family 60th Wedding Anniversary Party last night... couldn't get her off the dance floor! 87yrs old and still has the moves!" [sic]

There's no denying that the TV star enjoys a very close relationship with Joan. She grew up travelling around the world with her mum and big sister Julia while their dad Dennis worked in the military. Earlier this year, Ruth and Joan were left bereft by the tragic death of Julia, who passed away in June. Confirming the sad news at the time, Ruth told her fans: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

