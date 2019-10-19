Strictly's Karen Hauer and boyfriend David Webb talk exciting baby plans for the future Karen and David have been together for over a year

Strictly's Karen Hauer and opera singer David Webb are blissfully in love, and it sounds like the couple have already discussed starting a family. During our exclusive interview and shoot, the pair spoke about their plans to have a baby in the future. "I'd be like 'Dance', and David would be 'Sing'", the professional dancer told HELLO! "That kid would have a six-pack by the time they are three – and eat a lot of doughnuts as well!"

Karen first met David at the UK premiere of the Disney film Coco in January 2018, and the pair hit it off straight away. "When you meet someone, you don't know how you will get along - but we just clicked," Karen explains. "It happens when you least expect it, and you go, 'wow, that was so unexpected'. "So with a potential prodigy a welcome possibility, could a baby be the next thing to catch them off guard? "You never know what might happen in the future, but for now I am really happy, we are really content."

Almost two years after meeting, there are some things in particular that keep Karen and David's relationship strong. "The big thing is the level of communication between the two of us," Karen told HELLO!. "Having someone so supportive is an incredible thing. He is my rock, absolutely. I can come home in tears and say, 'Look what has happened to me today', and he will go, 'It is all going to be okay', and of course it is. He understands me and accepts me - and he is a really good cook!"

Karen could well be getting some parenting advice from fellow Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, who she will be touring with next year. "It is a really exciting time for him as a father now," she says of Gorka, who recently welcomed his daughter Mia with partner Gemma Atkinson. "I love to see how excited he is at that aspect of his life. And how much Gemma has gone through. It is really admirable and beautiful to see him and Gemma with their little daughter." Mia and Gemma will both be joining Karen and Gorka on the dance tour, along with David too – which everyone is very excited about. "Oh yes, oh my god!" Karen confirms, with David adding: "We will need to get a little VW camper!"

