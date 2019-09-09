Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer surprise fans with big announcement See you there!...

Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer had some exciting news to share with fans on Monday morning. The pair revealed that they have teamed up for a brand new UK tour in 2020, titled Firedance. Both Strictly stars took to Instagram to share a spectacular promo video with their followers, and were quickly inundated with comments from excited fans and famous friends. "Insane!" Frankie Bridge said of the video, while Laura Whitmore simply commented "Yaaaaaassss" followed by a series of fire emojis.

Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer have announced a new 2020 tour

The sizzling video shows the Strictly stars performing together against a backdrop of flames, with Karen wowing in a series of incredible dresses. The show seems to have a Spanish theme – Gorka is from Bilbao, while Karen hails from Venezuela – with Gorka dressed in a matador-inspired costume for a large part of the clip. Gorka's partner Gemma Atkinson was also excited to share the news, uploading the same promo with the caption: "When two Latinos get together on the dance floor, you know it's gonna be [fire emojis]. SO excited to see Gorks & Karen in their first UK tour next year. @firedancelive is going to be incredible. Bravo guys."

MORE: Jamie Laing sends heartwarming message to Strictly replacement Kelvin Fletcher

It’s a busy time for both Karen and Gorka. Karen is currently competing in the new series of Strictly, having been partnered up with comedian Chris Ramsey. Gorka, meanwhile, will only appear in the group dances this year, having not been paired with a celebrity – but he certainly has his hands full following the arrival of his baby daughter Mia back in July.

Gorka and Gemma pictured with their baby daughter Mia

Gorka has been part of Strictly since 2016. Last month, the pro dancer announced that he wouldn't be competing in the series as he hadn't been assigned a celebrity partner. However, the fan favourite will still dance in the group numbers and will be on call in case another dancer is injured. He shared that the change wasn't his idea but admitted he won't mind having a bit more time to spend with his family.

MORE: Strictly Speaking with James and Ola: On Strictly becoming Love Island, the judges and that curse

"For everybody that's been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won't be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly. However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly!" he said at the time. "I'm excited to see this year's celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it's gonna be a GREAT series."